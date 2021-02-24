RRB Ranchi NTPC Admit Card 2020-21: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card of RRB NTPC 5th Phase on 28 February 2021 for the candidates appearing in RRB NTPC Exam 2021 on 04 March 2021. Earlier, the board had released the NTPC Exam Dates in 5th Phase on its official website -rrbranchi.gov.in. RRB NTPC Exam is scheduled to be held from 04 March 2021 to 27 March 2021 for approx. 19 lakh candidates. Also Read - RRB NTPC Phase 5 Exam Date 2021 released At rrbcdg.gov.in, Call Letter From THIS DATE

For the candidates whose RRB NTPC Exam 2021 is scheduled in this phase, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on RRB Ranchi on 23 February 2021 at 05.00 PM. Also Read - RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): Check General Science (GS) Questions with Answers

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card: Also Read - RRB MI Answer Key 2021: Railway Board Releases RRB MI 2021 Answer Key, GET Direct Link Here

Step 1: Go to official website of RRB Ranchi – rrbranchi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link – ‘01/2019 Link for viewing the Exam city & date and downloading of free traveling authority for SC/ST candidates for CBT Phase against CEN No. 01/2019’.

Step 3: It will redirect you to anew page where you are required to enter your Registration Number / Registration Number and Password.

RRB NTPC 5th Phase Exam Link

Necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the 5th phase to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online Application. A Help Desk has already been provided on all RRB Ranchi website. Candidates are advised to use this Help Desk for seeking clarifications.