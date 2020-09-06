New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced that it will conduct examinations for 1.4 lakh posts from December 15 this year. Around 2.42 crore applications have been received for the RRB NTPC, Group D and other exams. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: From Kota to Dehradun, New Delhi to Indore; Full List of 80 Trains to be Operated From Sept 12 | Departure, Arrival Station Details Here

The railway board chairman said the exams could not be conducted till now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The computer-based exams will begin from December 15 for the three categories of posts,” said Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav. Also Read - Railways to Conduct Exams For Recruitment in 1.4 Lakh Vacancies From December 15

“We invited applications for recruitment in various categories for 1,40,640 posts. These were notified in the pre-COVID period. Scrutiny of these applications was completed, but due to COVID-19 pandemic a computer-based examination could not be completed,” Yadav added. Also Read - Railways to Run 80 New Passenger Trains From September 12 | Check Booking Date & Other Details Here

Types and Number of vacancies

35208 for NTPC (non technical popular categories like guards, office clerks, commercial clerks etc),

1663 for Isolated & Ministerial categories (Steno & Teaches etc)

103769 for Level 1 vacancies (track maintainers, pointsman etc)

SOPs

Railways said that SOPs for conduct of examination of this magnitude are being framed. Norms of social distancing and other protocols prescribed by the various Central and State authorities need to be followed which are essential in the interest of safety of candidates.

The RRB decided to conduct the examinations after the NTA refused to postponed the JEE, NEET examinations.

“Now that experience of conducting examination or the JEE for IITs and NEET is there, it was felt that Railways too can start the process which had to be stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic”, it added.

Schedule

A detailed schedule will be announced very soon, said the Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav.