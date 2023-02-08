Home

RRB Recruitment 2023: Board Releases Additional Panel for Paramedical, Technician & JE Posts

RRB Chandigarh, RRB Siliguri, RRB Guwahati and RRB Bengaluru has released the additional panel for the posts mentioned above.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the additional panel for paramedical, technician and JE posts. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can check the lists through the official site of regional RRBs.

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Chandigarh

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Siliguri

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Guwahati

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Bengaluru

How to Check Additional Panel List

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the additional panel list:

Visit the official site of RRBs.

Click on additional panel for paramedical, technician & JE links

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

It is important to note that the candidates whose names are on the additional panel list will have to o undergo for re-medical examination and to give an undertaking in this regard to the Zonal Railway at the time of being sent for medical examination.

