RRB Recruitment Annual Calendar 2024: Check Notification Schedule For ALP, Technicians, Junior Engineers, Other Posts

RRB Recruitment Annual Calendar 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board(RRB), Chandigarh has released the Annual Calendar for RRB recruitments for the year 2024. The exam calendar includes the names of the posts for which the recruitment process will be conducted and the month in which the recruitment process will be held. According to the RRB recruitment annual calendar, the procedure for the ALP post will be conducted between January to March 2024. Meanwhile, the recruitment post for RRB Technicians will be done from April to June. One can download the RRB Recruitment Annual Calendar 2024 by visiting the official website of the board at https://rrbcdg.gov.in/.

RRB Recruitment Annual Calendar 2024: Check Details For ALP, Technicians, Junior Engineers, Other Posts

As per the calendar, the recruitment of RRB non technical popular categories – graduate (Level 4, 5 & 6), under Graduate (level 2 & 3) will be conducted from July to September 2024.

