RRB Recruitment: The RRB Recruitment Board has announced tentative exam dates for the recruitment exams being held to hire for ministerial and isolated categories posts under CEN 03/2019. Candidates must note that the RRB recruitment exams are slated to be held between December 15 and 23, 2020.

The board will also release a complete schedule 10 days prior to recruitment exams. Students can check their exam city and date then.

The call letters will be issued four days before the recruitment exam.

Notably, the recruitment, first announced in February 2019, was for filling up a total of 1,40,640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts.

Candidates who had applied for it can check their application status on official website. It was activated on October 15. A total of 2 crore people had applied for the RRB recruitment.