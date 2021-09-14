New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Result 2021 today, on September 14, 2021 for Ministerial and Isolated, MI posts. The result is out for Junior Stenographer and Junior Translator on the official website. The candidates, who had appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the board i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in and other regional websites.Also Read - RRB NTPC 2021 Answer Key Released | Steps To Download Answer Key And Important Details

The candidates must note that the RRB Result 2021 has been released along with the cut-off marks for both posts. There is even a list that has the roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the Computer based Test, CBT for this exam

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in or any other regional website. Go on the Homepage Click on the link that reads about Junior Stenographer and Junior Translator results or any other that you want to check. After clicking on any of the links, either PDF file would open with roll numbers or a login page would open. In case of PDF file, Scroll and look for roll number in shortlisted candidates. In case of login page, enter your Roll Number, Date of birth and Registered Mobile Number. Your RRB Result 2021 will be displayed on your screen. You may download and print your Score Card now.

Candidates must note that those who finally clear the Skill Test, will be recruited to RRB MI posts. This time, normalisation of raw marks has not been done as the exam for MI categories was held in single shift.