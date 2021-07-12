RRB Group D Exam: The candidates who are preparing for the Railway Recruitment Cell, RRC Group D examination and waiting for the exam date, we have some important news for you. According to the reports, the Railway board is likely to announce the RRC Group D Exam Date after the NTPC exams are over. The candidates must note that RRB NTPC exam is scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021, and conclude on July 31, 2021.Also Read - RRB NTPC 7th Phase Exams To Start From July 23 In 76 Cities With Covid Protocols, CONFIRMS Railway Board

Today, many students took to Twitter and urged the concerned agencies to release an exam calendar for the timely conduct of exams. Indian Railways’ delay in finalizing the exam dates for Railway Group D stage 1 exam has led to a massive protest on the social media. Taking to social media, thousands of aspirants are raising their concerns using hashtags #RRBEXAMCALENDAR and #RRCGROUPDEXAMDATE in order to urge the Railway Recruitment Board to announce the exam dates for the massive recruitment drive for RRC Group D. Also Read - RRB NTPC 7th Phase: Exam Date 2021 Out, Railways Exam from 23 July for 2.78 Lakh Candidates | Notice Here

In December last year, the exam conducting board said that RRC group D exam would begin once NTPC exam is over. Also Read - RRB NTPC Group D 2021: #ConductRailwayExam Trends as Students Urges Railways to Hold Pending Exams

Important Details:

RRC Group D exam was first notified on February 23, 2019.

A total of 11567248 candidates have registered for this exam against 103769 posts.

RRC Group D recruitment exam is being conducted by the Railway Recruitment Cell for selection to various posts under the Group D category.

RRC Group D Exam would be held at different levels.

In order to accommodate a considerable number of candidates, the RRCs will have the exam in multiple sessions.

The exam dates are expected to be announced soon by the Railway Recruitment Cell. Aspirants can get timely information from the official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in or from the regional websites of RRCs.

According to the official advertisement RRC CEN 01/2019, as many as 1,03,769 vacancies are on offer and over 1.15 crore applicants have applied for these posts. Even after 2.5 years have passed when the board received applications, it is yet to release the exam schedule of the 1st stage computer-based test.