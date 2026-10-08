RRB Station Master Vacancy: Notification updates, eligibility, salary – Here’s how to apply

RRB Station Master Vacancy: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to conduct a separate recruitment drive for vacant Station Master positions. The board is expected to release notifications for over 500 vacancies soon. A separate notification will be issued for the Station Master recruitment. It is expected that the notification will be issued next week, and applications will be accepted shortly thereafter.
As per reports, the board will conduct a separate recruitment drive for over 500 Station Master positions. Category-wise recruitment details will be shared upon the release of the notification.
Aspirants who want to apply for the Station Master position must have a graduate degree from a recognised university or institution. They should be between the age limit of 20 years and 33 years.
The Station Master recruitment process will begin with CBT test. Those who qualify the test will be eligible for Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME). A final list will be released after all stages
The Computer Test will include these sections—Basic Science, Mathematical and Analytical Capability, Logical Capability and Mental Reasoning. The test includes 100 marks in total.
The board will follow the standard procedure, such as A-2 Medical Standard. The detailed medical requirements will follow official Railway Recruitment Board rules.
|Section
|Marks
|Basic Science, Mathematical and Analytical Capability
|60
|Logical Capability
|20
|Mental Reasoning
|20
|Total
|100
|Exam Duration
|120 minutes
|Major Component
|Sub-Section
|Marks
|
Basic Science, Mathematical and Analytical Capability
|Basic Science & Mathematics
|30
|Data Analysis & Interpretation
|30
|Logical Capability
|Logical Reasoning + Reading Comprehension
|20
|Mental Reasoning
|Analogy, Series, Coding-Decoding, Ranking & Arrangements
|20
|Total
|100
|Stage
|Weightage
|Single Stage CBT
|70%
|CBAT
|30%
|Total
|100%
Aspirants who clear all the exams and are selected for the post of Station Master will get Rs 35,400 per month and other facilities and allowances provided by the Indian Railways.
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