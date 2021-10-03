RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell of Eastern Railway has released notification inviting applications for Apprentice posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested can check the all the information on the official website of the cell. For the convenience of the candidates, we have also mentioned all the important details in this article. Eligible candidates will then have to apply online through the official website of RRC ER on rrcer.com. The candidates must note that the recruitment drive of Eastern Railway aims to hire 3366 candidates.Also Read - RRC Recruitment 2021: Online Application Starts From This Date for 3093 Vacancies, Huge Chance for 10th Pass

Educational qualification & application fee

Eligible candidates will be those who have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system).

The minimum required percentage is 50%, in aggregate, from a government-recognized Board.

The candidate should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Candidates in the UR category will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. No fee will be charged from the SC/ST/PWBD/Women candidates.

RRC ER Recruitment: Important dates

The registration process will begin on October 4, 2021

The last date to register is November 3, 2021

The list of selected candidates will be out on November 18, 2021

Vacancy details