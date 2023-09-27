Home

Education

RRC Eastern Railway Registration Begins For Apprentice Trainees Posts; Know Eligibility, Application Fee

RRC Eastern Railway Registration Begins For Apprentice Trainees Posts; Know Eligibility, Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, applicants from the SC, ST, PwBD, and women candidates have been excluded from the application fee.

RRC Eastern Railway application.

Those who wish to work in the Indian Railways can apply for the Apprentice Trainee Position with the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Eastern Railway. Authorities have commenced the application process from today, September 27. The application window will close on October 26. Candidates will be able to apply for the latest opening on the official website of RRC at rrcer.jsp. The latest recruitment drive will be filing 3,115 vacancies across various divisions of the Eastern Railway.

Trending Now

Eligibility Criteria For Apprentice Trainee Positions?

Candidates above the age of 15 years and below the age of 24 years as of October 26, will be considered eligible for the Apprentice Trainee position. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for certain categories.

You may like to read

Candidates must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognised board. They should also hold a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

What Is The Application Fee For Apprentice Trainee Positions?

There is a non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 for candidates belonging to the general category. On the other hand, applicants from SC, ST, PwBD and female candidates have been exempted from the application fee.

Candidates can also check out the official notification for the Apprentice Trainee position here.

How To Apply For The Apprentice Trainee Positions?

In order to register for the Apprentice Trainee position in the Eastern Railway candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First, go to the official website of The Railway Recruitment Cell at rrcer.jsp

Step 2

As you reach the homepage, click on ‘Notice Board’

Step 3

Next, click on ‘Link of Online Application for Engagement of Act Apprentices for Training Slots in Units of Eastern Railway for 2023-24’ link

Step 4

After that, go to the apply link for’ Act Apprentices 2023-24′

Step 5

Register yourself on the website

Step 6

Fill out the applicant form

Step 7

Pay the application fee as per your category and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 8

Last, do not forget to download the application form and take a printout for future reference

Applicants will also be able to apply directly for the Eastern Railway Apprentice position here.

To learn more about the latest job opportunity by the Eastern Railways, candidates can visit here.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES