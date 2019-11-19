RRC Railway Recruitment 2019: November 19 is the last date to apply for recruitment to level 2 and level 1 posts against Scouts and Guides quota, as notified by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Central Railways. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply can do so, only till 5 PM today, on rrccr.com, the official website of the RRC.

Two posts in level 2 and 10 posts (two posts each for Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur divisions) in level 1 will be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process began on November 5.

Steps to download admit cards for RRC Railway Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official RRC website rrccr.com

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Click here to apply for Level 1’/’Click here to apply for Level 2’

Step 3: Then, click on ‘Click here to register’

Step 4: Enter all your information, and once the registration id is created, go back to the login page

Step 5: Login for level 1/2 using your credentials

Step 6: Your application form will appear on the display screen

Step 7: Enter the required information and upload the relevant documents

Step 8: Make the payment

Step 9: Download the application form and take a print out for future use

Alternately, click here to directly access the level 1 login page and here for level 2. Also, the official notification can be accessed by clicking on this link.

In order to apply for the recruitment drive, candidates should be between 18-30 years old for level 2 and 18-33 years for level 1. Additionally, for level 2, candidates should have passed class 12 with at least 50% marks and class 10 with the same percentage of marks for level 1.