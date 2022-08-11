RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the pan-India Level I Group D recruitment exam, Phase 1 on August 13, 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit card(once released) by visiting the RRB’s official site — rrbcdg.gov.in. This year, the Group D exams are scheduled to be conducted between August 17 to 25, 2022. It is to be noted that the Board released City Intimation Slip for the Level 1 examination on August 09. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with steps to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2022.Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 4300 SI Posts in Delhi Police and CAPF at ssc.nic.in

5- Easy Steps to Check/Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official website of the RRB Region for which you have applied or simply go to the RRB official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. Click on the link that reads, “RRB Group D Admit Card 2022,” available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials — registration number and date of birth. Your RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2022. Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Documents You Must Carry to Exam Centre: Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. Also Read - Agniveer Recruitment Rally For Female Candidates to Begin From Nov 1. Read Here

RRC Group D Recruitment 2022- Highlights

RRB Group D Exam Date and Time Link: 09 August 2022 RRB Level 1 Group D Admit Card Link will be available on 13 August 2022

They are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Also Read - LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Graduates Can Apply For 80 Posts; Register Now at lichousing.com