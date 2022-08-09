RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the exam city slip for the pan-India Level I Group D recruitment exam, Phase 1 today, August 09, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the RRD Group D exams will be able to download their city slips by logging into the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. This year, the exam for the Group D post will be held from August 17 to 25, 2022. The examination will be conducted in various phases.Also Read - CSB Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2022: Apply For 66 Scientist B Posts Before August 19| Details Inside

"The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 10:00 Hrs. on 09.08.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK.," RRB in an official statement said.

RRB Group D Exam Important Dates

RRB Group D Exam Date and Time Link: 09 August 2022

RRB Group D Admit Card Download Link: 13 August 2022

How to Download RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2022?

Visit the official website of the RRB Region for which you have applied or visit the RRB official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. On the homepage look for the link that reads," RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2022." Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Your RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download RRB Group D Slip 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Through this Sarkari recruitment exam, the total number of vacancies for Group D posts notified is 1,03,769 Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card.

Candidates will be able to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 from August 13, 2022.

How to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the RRB Region for which you have applied or visit the RRB official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. On the homepage look for the link that reads," RRB Group D Admit Card 2022." Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Your RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.