RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the exam for the Group D post from August 17 to 25, 2022. The examination will be conducted in various phases. Candidates planning to appear for the RRD Group D exams will be able to download their hall tickets from August 13, 2022, by logging into the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to view their exam city and date from August 09, 2022. "The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 10:00 Hrs. on 09.08.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK.," RRB in an official statement said.

Below are the steps to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2022.

How to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the RRB Region for which you have applied or visit the RRB official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. On the homepage look for the link that reads,” RRB Group D Admit Card 2022.” Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Your RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.