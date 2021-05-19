New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Cell, RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 has issued a notification for 3591 apprentice posts. The candidates who are interested and preparing for the same can apply for the vacancies on the official website of Western Railway, rrc-wr.com. The online application process begins on May 25, 2021, at 11 am. Also Read - Railways Operating 140 Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush Between April-May

If the Applicant does not have a VALID personal e-mail ID, he/she should create his/ her e-mail ID before applying online. Candidates must maintain that e-mail ID till the end of the recruitment process.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the important dates below:

Online application begins on

May 25, 2021 at 11 am

Last date to fill online application

June 24, 2021 till 5 pm

Date of Exam

To be announced soon

The candidates must note that the RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 is being for the post of Carpenter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Painter, Pipe Fitter, Plumber, Draftsman, PASSA, Welder, Diesel Mechanic, Refrigerator AC Mechanic etc.

The last date to apply for RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 for apprentice posts is June 24, 2021, till 5 pm.

RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a 10th pass certificate with minimum 50% marks from a recognized board.

Candidates must hold an ITI certificate affiliated with NCVT / SCVT.

The age of the applicants must be between 15 to 24 years.