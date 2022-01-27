New Delhi: A day after an FIR was lodged against Patna’s ‘Khan Sir’ and 6 others in connection with violent protests that erupted over results in the railway recruitment board exams, the online teacher is said to be absconding. For the unversed, Khan Sir, who holds coaching classes for competitive examinations on YouTube has been accused of inciting violence in several districts of Bihar, alleging discrepancies in results. If reports are to be believed, the famous YouTube has also switched off his mobile phone to evade arrest.Also Read - Thousands of RRB Exam Candidates Protest in Patna, Arrah; Block Railway Tracks For Over 5 Hours

Aspirants who indulged in violence on Monday and Tuesday had claimed that they were encouraged after a video of Khan sir wherein he was seen instigating them to intensify their protest to cancel the RRB-NTPC exams started doing rounds on social media. “You have put an additional exam burden on those who have passed the earlier examination. Suppose, they are ready for main examination, how could they prepare for it in less than one month’s time. Preparing for the mains examination is not possible in less than one month”, he said in the purported video. Also Read - Sikh Devotees From Punjab Injured In Stone-Pelting By Mob Seeking 'Donation' In Bihar's Bhojpur

Following this, an FIR was lodged against the YouTuber and 15 other teachers of prominent coaching institutes. Khan was booked in Patrakar nagar police station in Patna under the IPC sections of 147, 148, 149, 151, 152, 186,187, 188, 330, 332, 353504, 5-6, and 120B. Also Read - RRB NTPC Result 2021 Released: Check Region Wise List Of Candidates, Steps to Download Scorecard

Defending the online teacher, Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav said the oppression of students and teachers must stop. Extending his support to the YouTuber, Yadav said, “It is unfortunate to sue teachers in the RRB-NTPC agitation case.”

Echoing similar remarks, former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manhi said,”FIRs against teachers like Khan Sir could provoke students for undeclared agitations in Bihar. The time has come for the governments to talk on unemployment or the situation can turn out worse.” Manjhi is a part of the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar in Bihar which had a poll promise to provide 19 lakh jobs to the youth of Bihar during the 2020 Assembly elections. Khan Sir Not New to Controversies

This is not the first time the online teacher has landed himself in trouble. Last year, he had grabbed the limelight for his video on France-Pakistan relations. In the video, ‘Khan Sir’ was allegedly seen making an Islamophobic statement while talking about the mass protests that took place in Pakistan between April 11-20. In the clip, he had claimed that people in the neighbouring country took to the streets seeking the expulsion of the French ambassador and to boycott the use of French gods.

His video had gone viral, following which several hashtags started trending on the micro-blogging site. While a section of netizens extended support to the online, another faction sought his. Questions were also raised on his religion, claiming that despite going by the name ‘Khan’, a Muslim surname, the man was not actually Muslim.

Who is Khan Sir?

‘Khan Sir’, as he is known by his fans on YouTube, teaches General Studies on his YouTube channel named ‘Khan GS Research Center’ and has a huge list of subscribers— nearly 95 lakh (to be specific), courtesy, his unique style of teaching.

While people last year had claimed ‘Khan sir’ is a Hindu man named ‘Amit Singh’, the online teacher confirmed that his surname indeed is ‘Khan’ and he had published more than 26 books in Kiran publication under the same name. He added that his pan card and other documents also have his real name i.e, Khan.

RRB-NTPC Exam Row

Scores of job aspirants, unemployed youths and students took to streest against Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and NTPC following the latter’s change in the examination pattern of examinations.

RRB-NTPC has issued a notification for the job in 2019 and a large number of students have applied for it. Several students have passed the examinations. Now, RRB and NTPC had issued fresh notifications a few days ago with a provision of two examinations. Those who have passed the earlier examination and are waiting for the posting have been asked to clear the mains examination. The previous examination will be treated as a preliminary examination.

The students claimed that this is absolute cheating by the central government as it does not want to give jobs to unemployed youths.