Rs 400000 per year school fee for UKG? IITian viral post shocks netizens, says, enough to find a small startup

Increasing school fees has become a topic of discussion these days. Check details here.

Education is the most powerful weapon that you can use to change the world. And school plays an important role in a student’s life. However, in today’s time, the school fees are soaring to new heights. A tweet is going viral on social media sites, which alleges that her cousin’s daughter’s UKG fees are crossing 4 lakh per year in Mumbai. This claim has ignited broad discussion on the increasing expenses of school education in big cities.

Commenting on the post, another netizen wrote, “I got my daughter admitted recently for Prep (UKG) in Gurugram. They charged 1L admission fee, 70k refundable fee, 20k per month tuition fee and around 7k per month for bus. That’s around 5L and there will be uniform, books, activities, etc that, I think, will be over and above this.”

Cousin told me her daughter’s UKG fees is crossing 4L/yr in Mumbai My fees at IIT Bombay was half that for the entirety of the 4 years Education costs are the hidden inflation that no-one is talking about Perhaps AI tutors will make it affordable again — Aviral Bhatnagar (@aviralbhat) February 18, 2026

Are school fees increasing?

The post posted by a user named Aviral Bhatnagar also compared the current UK fees with his IIT Bombay fees. He stated that his fees at IIT Bombay were half that for the entirety of the 4 years. Terming the education as hidden inflation, Bhatnagar stated that perhaps AI tutors will make it affordable again. Reacting to the post, a user added, “Education and healthcare are the two sectors where inflation is not captured properly in any inflation data.”

“Wild how ‘quality education’ now feels like a luxury AI might level the playing field, but will it ever replace human connection in learning?” another user commented.

A third user added, “Four lakh for UKG? That’s enough to fund a small startup. My pension’s not even that high. AI tutors are a lifeline, or at least a desperate hope.” “Why are parents paying so much for a KG ? What do they even teach ? It’s just a glorified day care.. growing up one things is clear- cramming 10 subjects doesn’t teach u anything,” other netizen user commented.

