RSCIT Exam 2019: The Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) on November 15 declared the Rajasthan State Certificate of Information Technology (RSCIT) exam results on its official website. Candidates who attempted the exam can check their scores on vmou.ac.in.

The RSCIT exam took place on October 20, 2019.

Here’s How to Check Your RSCIT Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of VMOU — vmou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the ‘RSCIT results’ link.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen. Now enter all the login credentials including your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the submit icon to check your RSCIT result 2019.

Step 5: Now download and take a printout of your results for further use.