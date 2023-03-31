Home

RSMSSB CET Answer Key 2022 Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Rajasthan RSMSSB CET Senior Secondary Level Answer Key 2022: All those who have appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key by visiting the official website of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB CET Answer Key 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Friday released the answer key for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2022. All those who have appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key by visiting the official website of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. This year, CET senior secondary level examination was held on February 4, 5, and February 11, 2023.

Candidates if not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections against it. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is April 4, 2023.

How to Check Rajasthan RSMSSB CET Senior Secondary Level Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the answer key link. Click on it. You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Your RSMSSB CET Senior Secondary Level Answer Key 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download and take the printout of it for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of the Commission.

