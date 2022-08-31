RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2022 Latest Update: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result for the Basic Computer Instructor post and Senior Computer Instructor post today, August 31, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per reports, through this recruitment drive, a total of 10157 vacant posts will be filled under the Secondary Education Department of Rajasthan.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Register For 19 Specialist Cadre Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Eligibility, Notification Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the Computer Anudeshak Result.

Direct Link: Download RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2022

How to Download RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Results section.

Depending upon your post, click either on Sr. Computer Instructor 2022: List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification,” or “Basic Computer Instructor 2022: List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification.”

A new PDF will open on the screen.

The RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board.