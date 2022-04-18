RSMSSB Fireman Result 2021 Download: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the results for the posts of Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO). Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can download the result through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.Also Read - Dyal Singh Evening College Recruitment: Delhi University to Recruit 79 Assistant Professors; Details Inside

Here’s How to Download RSMSSB Fireman Result 2021

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Fireman 2021 : List of Selected Candidates” available on the What’s New section.

Click on the Download link.

A new PDF will open.

Scroll the PDF to check your roll number.

Save, Download the RSMSSB Fireman Result.

Alternatively, candidates can download the result from the direct link given below.