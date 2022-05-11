New Delhi: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is likely to release the Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022 admit card today, May 11. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the admit card. Once released, the candidates can download the admit card through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.Also Read - RSMSSB Fireman 2021 Result Declared on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check List of Selected Candidates

The JE Civil test will be held on May 18, followed by the JE Electrical exam on May 19, and the JE Mechanical exam on May 20. The examination will be held on two shifts from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 AM to 4.30 PM.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on the link for JEN 2022 (when available)

Click on the get admit card link

Enter Application No, date of birth and submit

The RSMSSB JEN admit card will appear on screen

This recruitment drive will fill up 1092 JE vacancies in the organization. Previously, the JE exam was scheduled to be held from May 7 to May 9.