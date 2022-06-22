RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is likely to release the admit card for the Lab Assistant exam 2022 today, June 22, 2022. Once released, registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the earlier notification, the RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022 will be conducted on June 28, 29, and 30, 2022.Also Read - UPSC Prelims Result 2022 Declared: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Scorecard at upsc.gov.in

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1019 vacancies will be filled for the post of Lab Assistants in Science, Geography & Home Science. Below are the steps, and a direct link to download the RSMSSB Lab Assistant Hall Ticket 2022. Also Read - HPCL Recruitment Notification Out on hindustanpetroleum.com; Apply From June 23

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022: How to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

) at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card’ section.

Now click on the link that reads, “ RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as Application No, date of birth, and click on the submit option.

The RSMSSB Lab Assistant admit card will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the RSMSSB Lab Assistant admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per the short notice released, the exam for the First Phase for Paper I and Paper II for the post of Lab Assistant (Science) will be held on June 28, 2022. Candidates who applied successfully for the Lab Assistant post can check the RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam Schedule 2022 from the link given below. Also Read - Coal India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1050 Management Trainee Posts From June 23| Check Eligibility, Selection Here

Click Here to Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam Schedule 2022