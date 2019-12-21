RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2019: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the final result of Lab Assistant Exam on its official website.

A list of selected candidates has been prepared for Lab Assistant post by RPSC. Rajasthan Public Service Commission has prepared a list of candidates shortlisted in the exam for the post of Lab Assistant, stated a report. Candidates can check their results on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here’s How to Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘LA 2018: Final List of Selected Candidates’.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Enter all the required details. Click on the submit icon.

Step 4: A PDF format file will appear on the screen containing the final list of shortlisted candidates for both the scheduled and the non-scheduled area.

Step 5: Check for your roll number.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the PDF file for future reference.

The written examination for the post of Lab Assistant was conducted on February 3, 2019 while the Document Verification exam was held on November 13 and 14, 2019.