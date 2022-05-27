RSMSSB Patwari Final Result 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Services Selection Board, RSMSSB on Friday declared the final results for the Patwari Exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the results through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Board had conducted the Patwari Recruitment Exam on October 23 and 24, 2021. The provisional results were declared on January 25, 2022.Also Read - Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 312 Posts at indianbank.in| Check Salary, Application Link Here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5610 vacant posts will be filled. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with a direct link and steps to download the admit card.

Follow the steps given below to download the result.

RSMSSB Patwari Final Result 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on News notification.

Click on the link that reads, “ Patwar 2021: List of FinallySelected Students. “

“ A new webpage will open.

The RSMSSB Patwari Final Result 2021 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Scroll the PDF to search for your name.

Download the Final result and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more updates, check the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Services Selection Board, RSMSSB.