RSMSSB Pre-elementary Educator Exam 2018: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced the result and cut-off marks of the recruitment exam conducted for the post of pre-primary education teacher 2018.

Candidates who took up the NTT exam are requested to check their scores and other details at the official website of RSMSSB, i.e., rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Notably, the cut-off marks vary for reserved category candidates and general female category.

Here’s How to Check Result, Cut-off of RSMSSB Pre-elementary Education Teacher Exam 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ link. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 3: Now click on the link that says ‘result and cutoff marks NTT exam 2018’.

Step 5: The results and cut-off marks will appear in a PDF format file. Check for your roll number.

In total, 1350 posts were vacant for the post during the recruitment drive. The NTT exam was held on February 24, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the exam are qualified to appear for the document verification process.