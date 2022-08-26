RSMSSB PTI 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has released the RSMSSB PTI 2022 exam schedule for appearing candidates. The examination for the post of Physical Training Instructor will be conducted on 25 September, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the posts can check the notice on the official website of RSMSSB — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.Also Read - RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022 to be Released Today; Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket

The exam will be conducted in two shifts – first from 10 am to 12 noon and second from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The Board will conduct the examination at various exam centres across the state. Paper I will have questions of 200 marks and Paper II will have questions of 260 marks. Also Read - RSMSSB Patwari Final Result 2021 Declared: Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

The admit card release date will be announced by the Board in due course of time, according to the official notice. The e-admit card will be available to candidates on the official site of RSMSSB. Also Read - RSMSSB Fireman 2021 Result Declared on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check List of Selected Candidates

RSMSSB PTI 2022 Official Notification Download

The registration process was started on 23 June and will end on 22 July, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 5546 posts. For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official site of RSMSSB.