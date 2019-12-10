RSMSSB Recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for the post of Pharmacist. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, which is the official website of the RSMSSB.

The online application window will be open from December 11, 2019-January 10, 2020. A total of 1,736 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of this, 1,538 are for non-tribal sub plans area (TSP), while 198 are for TSP.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB Pharmacist Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official RSMSSB website, i.e rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment Advertisement’

Step 3: On the next page, click ‘Apply online’ next to ‘Direct Recruitment for Pharmacist-2018’

Step 4: Apply online once the application window gets activated from December 11 onwards

Earlier, online applications were invited between August 16-September, 2018. The current window is the reopening of the application process.

In order to apply for the exam, candidates need to be between 18 to 40-years-old. Additionally, only those candidates who hold Diploma (Pharmacy) and Registered Pharmacist in Rajasthan Pharmacy Council, are eligible to apply for the post of Pharmacist now.

General category and OBC category candidates need to pay application fees of Rs 450. The application fees for on-creamy layer OBC candidates and SC/ST candidates, meanwhile, is Rs 350 and Rs 250 respectively.