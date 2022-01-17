RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the same through the official website —rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process will commence from January 21, 2022. Applicants must apply for the above posts before February 19, 2022. Note, the online application link will be active from January 21, 2022.Also Read - Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Registration For 2422 Posts Begins Today at rrccr.com

The RSMSSB JE Online Application begins: January 21, 2022

The last date of the RSMSSB JE Online Application: February 19, 2022.

RSMSSB JE Exam Date: May 2022

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1098 vacant posts will be filled.

Public Work Department – PWD

JE Civil (Degree): 422

JE Civil (Diploma): 66

Other Department

JE Civil (Degree): 145

JE Civil (Diploma): 36

JE Electrical (Degree): 44

JE Electrical (Diploma): 11

Public Health Engineering Department – PHED

JE Civil (Diploma): 204

JE Civil (Degree): 101

JE Mechanical (Diploma): 37

JE Mechanical (Degree): 27

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

To apply for the above posts, a candidate must be between 18 to 40 years.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

For General and creamy layer of OBC/ SBC Category Candidates: Rs 450.

For Non-Creamy layer OBC/ SBC Category Candidates: Rs. 350.

For SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates: Rs. 250.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 19, 2022, through the official website —rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.