RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the revised advertisement for the Assistant Public Relation Officer post. According to the revised notification, RSMSSB has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Public Relation Officer. Those candidates who are interested can apply for the same through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before February 14, 2022. The online application will begin from January 31, 2022.Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 626 Posts on iocl.com| Apply Before This Date

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Also Read - OPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 123 Assistant Agriculture Officers Posts Begins From Jan 28| Details Inside

The RSMSSB Online Application begins: January 31, 2022.

The last date of the RSMSSB Online Application: February 14, 2022.

The written exam for RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 will be held on: April 24, 2022.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details Also Read - BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 220 Managerial Posts on bankofbaroda.in | Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Assistant Public Relation Officer: 76

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 14, 2022, through the official website —rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Note, Applicants who have applied earlier for the Assistant Public Relation Officer Post against Advertisement No-7/2021 need not to apply again. They can simply edit their previous submitted online application. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here