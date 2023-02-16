RSMSSB REET 2022 Exam Schedule Out; Admit Card Soon at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSMSSB REET 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the examination schedule for the Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) today, February 16, 2023. The admit card for the same will be published tomorrow, February 17. Candidates can download the RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RSMSSB REET 2022 examination will be held between February 25 to 28, and March 1. The examination will be conducted on Feb 25 in two shifts. The morning shift will be conducted between 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and 5:30 PM.
RSMSSB REET 2022 Offical Websites to Track
- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
RSMSSB REET 2022 Exam Schedule PDF Direct Link
How to Download RSMSSB REET 2022 Admit Card?
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “Get Admit Card” link.
- Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
- Your RSMSSB REET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a print for future reference.
The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of RSMSSB ( rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in) and (https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/) for the latest updates.
