RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Cards 2021: Candidates, your attention please!!! The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Saturday released the RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Cards 2021 for the Phase 1 recruitment exam for the post of Stenographer on their official website. As the RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Cards 2021 is released now, the candidates can visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and check their admit cards. As per updates from Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, the examination will be conducted on March 21, 2021, in two shifts.

RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Cards 2021: Here's how to download