RSMSSB VDO Result 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, RSMSSB on Tuesday declared the result of the Village Development Officer (VDO) Preliminary exam 2021. Those who have appeared for the recruitment exam can download their results through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Board conducted the RSMSSB VDO Prelims Exam on December 27 and 28, 2022. Qualifying candidates will now have to appear for the Mains Exam.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link, and steps to download the result.

RSMSSB VDO Result 2021: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

. Click on the link that reads, “ RSMSSB VDO Result 2021 .”

.” A new PDF will open on your device.

Scroll the PDF to search your roll number.

Save, and download the result.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given above to download the result. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3896 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.