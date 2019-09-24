Rajasthan State Open School Datesheet Released: Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has released the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. RSOS has published the datesheet on the official portal rsos.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students can also find a direct link with the PDF File here– RSOS Class X and XII Board Exam Schedule – Direct Link

Both the class X and XII examinations will commence on November 7, 2019. While the last paper for class X students will be held on November 29, 2019, the final paper for class XII will be conducted on December 4. All the exams for class X and XII students will be held in the afternoon at 1 pm.

Besides, RSOS has also annpunced a detailed time table for practical examinations for class X and class XII. The practical examinations will begin on November 7 and end on November 19, 2019.

The result date for the RSOS class X, XII will be declared six weeks after the last date of the exams.