RSOS 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School Board is likely to declare the RSOS Class 10 Result 2019 this week on its official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

Alternatively, students can also check their mark on websites such as rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in etc.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Board had announced the RSOS Class 12 result, where the overall pass percentage was recorded to be 34.85 per cent.

Here is how you can check RSOS 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘RSOS 10th Result’

Step 3: Now, enter all the details asked such as roll number, hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download your result. Take a print out for a future reference.