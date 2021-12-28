RSOS Class 10, 12th Result 2021: Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has declared the much-awaited result for Classes 10 and 12. Those who had appeared in the exam in October or November 2019 can check their scores and download their marksheet from the official website—rsosapps.rajasthan.gov.in. Students would need their enrollment number and date of birth to know their results.Also Read - HBSE 12th Result 2021 DECLARED: Haryana Board Announces Class 12 Results, 100% Pass; DIRECT LINK Here

RSOS Class 10, 12 results 2021: Step by step guide to check scores