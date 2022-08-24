RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022: According to several media reports, the Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has declared the result for the RSOS 10th and 12th examination 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the RSOS examination can download the result by visiting the official website(s) — rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in and education.rajasthan.gov.in.Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Soon at gate.iitk.ac.in, Check Paper Pattern, Mode of Examination

As per LiveHindustan Report, Pooja Chaudhary has secured rank 1 in Class 10 followed by Bhavna Yadav. Meanwhile, In Class 12, Harsha topped the exam, while Lakshmi secured the second. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.

How to Download RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan State Open School at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in and education.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number/registration number and class. Your RSOS 10th, and 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of Rajasthan State Open School.