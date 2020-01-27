New Delhi: The classes for Rajju Bhaiya Sainik Vidya Mandir (RBSVM), the first ‘Army School’ to be run by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), will begin in April in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. The school, which is meant only for boys has been named after Rajju Bhaiyya, a former RSS chief.

As per the reports the students will be provided education from Classes 6 to 12 under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum. Eight seats will be reserved for the children of personnel killed in battle. The wards of the martyrs will also get some age relaxation. There would be no other reservation in the school and it would follow the CBSE pattern.

The classes are set to begin from April 2020 and its first batch is expected to comprise around 160 students. RSS functionaries will provide moral and spiritual guidance to students which will help them cope with the career in armed forces.

“We want those aspiring to join the defence forces, to get proper education in values (sanskar), culture (sanskriti) and harmony (samrasta) so that our defence forces emerge even stronger in the coming years. The idea is to give education as well as moral and spiritual guidance to students and this is possible only in a residential school,” news agency IAN quoted a senior RSS functionary as saying.

A senior RSS functionary also stated that, the school is almost ready and it has started inviting applications for the first batch of 160 students for Class 6. The school has also initiated the process of hiring teachers and administrative staff which would be completed by February-end.

RSS’ educational wing Vidya Bharati would provide the principal to the school. Both students and teachers will have uniforms — light-blue shirt and dark-blue trouser for students; grey-coloured trouser and white shirt for teachers.

(With agency inputs)