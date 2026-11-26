Candidates taking the Rajasthan CET 12th Level (Senior Secondary) exam can expect their admit cards on November 26, when the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is due to release them. The test will run on December 1, 2, and 3, 2026, at designated centres in Rajasthan. Registered candidates can download provisional hall tickets from the official recruitment portal or through their Rajasthan Single Sign-On (SSO) login.
The examination city information slip was released on November 21, allowing candidates to check their allotted exam cities ahead of the test. However, the city slip is not a substitute for the admit card. Candidates must download and carry a printed copy of their hall ticket to the examination centre.
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The recruitment portal will require candidates to provide their application number and date of birth to access the provisional e-admit card. Alternatively, applicants can use their registered SSO ID and password to log in. The board will not send separate physical copies of the hall tickets to candidates.
The RSSB CET Senior Secondary Level examination is being conducted under Advertisement No. 08/2026. The test will be held offline in OMR-based mode over three days, with two shifts each day. Candidates should check their allotted exam date and shift before making travel arrangements. The important examination details are given below.
The examination will follow the same shift schedule on all 3 days. The morning session will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 12:30 p.m., while the afternoon session will run from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Candidates have been advised to reach their examination centres at least 2 hours before the scheduled start time.
Once the download link is activated, candidates can access their provisional hall tickets through the Rajasthan recruitment portal. Applicants can also use the SSO login facility to retrieve their examination documents.
Check out the following steps to download the admit card:
Candidates should verify all the information printed on the admit card, particularly their name, roll number, examination date, shift and centre address. Any discrepancy should be reported to the concerned authorities before the examination.
The RSSB released the examination city intimation slip on November 21, 2026. Candidates can use the facility to check the district allotted for their examination. However, the city intimation slip does not provide the complete examination centre details and cannot be used as an entry document.
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The provisional admit card will have the details needed to reach the allotted centre. The photo on the ID proof must match the candidate’s appearance and the hall ticket photo, and photos three years old or older should be updated before the exam.
With the examination approaching, candidates should download their hall tickets as soon as the facility becomes available, check the reporting instructions and arrange their travel in advance. They must carry the printed admit card and a valid photo identity document to the examination centre.
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