RSSB Recruitment 2023: ANM/GNM Application Window Closes Today, Direct Link Inside

Candidates applying for the post of Contractual Female Health Worker (ANM) and Contractual Nurse (GNM) should be 21 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2024.

The tentative exam is scheduled to take place on September 24.

The online application window for recruitment to the posts of Contractual Female Health Worker (ANM) and Contractual Nurse (GNM) will be closed by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) today, i.e., August 8. Candidates willing to apply for the vacancies can apply online on the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates should note that the exam is tentatively scheduled to take place on September 24. The RSSB ANM/GNM recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3646 vacancies. Out of the offered seats, 2058 vacancies are for the post of ANM while 1588 vacancies are for GNM post.

RSSB ANM/GNM Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal of recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the application link for ANM or GNM available on the homepage

Step 3: Then, go to registration tab and complete SSO registration

Step 4: Login using your credentials and apply for the desired post

Step 5: Proceed with the application form as asked

Step 6: Upload the required documents, and pay the application fee

Step 7: Hit submit and take a printout of the form for further references

Direct link to apply for RSSB ANM vacancies

Direct link to apply for RSSB GNM vacancies.

RSSB ANM/GNM Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post of Contractual Female Health Worker (ANM) and Contractual Nurse (GNM) should be 21 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification:

ANM: For the post of ANM, candidate must have qualified Class 10 with Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery Training or Health Worker Female course passed. Secondly, the individual should have registered in Rajasthan Nursing Council as B Grade Nursing.

GNM: GNM posts candidates should have studied GNM course or its equivalent qualification from an institute recognised by the State government. Secondly, the individual should have valid registration in Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC).

RSSB ANM/GNM Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Applicants applying for the ANM and GNM post from general category/ Backward Class (creamy layer)/ Economically Backward Class (creamy layer) are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600. However, Rs 400 is applicable to Backward Class (non-creamy layer)/ Economically Backward Class (non-creamy layer)/ Economically Weaker Section/Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/Person with Disabilities category candidates.

For any additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

