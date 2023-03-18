Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • REET Mains Answer Key 2023 Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link, Objection Window Closing Dates Here

REET Mains Answer Key 2023 Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link, Objection Window Closing Dates Here

RSSMB REET Answer Key 2023: Candidates can download the RSMSSB REET Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated: March 18, 2023 3:20 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

REET mains answer key, REET answer key, reet main answer key, rajasthan 3rd grade exam answer key, rajasthan 3rd grade answer key,रीट आंसर की, रीट मेन्स आंसर की, राजस्थान थर्ड ग्रेड शिक्षक भर्ती, राजस्थान थर्ड ग्रेड आंसर की, राजस्थान अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा परिणाम, आरएसएमएसएसबी, REET mains answer key, REET answer key, reet main answer key, rajasthan 3rd grade exam answer key, rajasthan 3rd grade answer key, rajasthan third grade answer key, rsmssb answer key, rajasthan 3rd grade exam Result,रीट, रीट आंसर की, राजस्थान अध्यापक भर्ती आंसर की, राजस्थान थर्ड ग्रेड आंसर की, रीट मेन्स आंसर-की, आरएसएमएसएसबी, राजस्थान थर्ड ग्रेड शिक्षक भर्ती आंसर की, राजस्थान आंसर की,
REET Answer Key 2023 out.

RSSMB REET Answer Key 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board(RSMSSB) has released the answer key for the Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) examinations today, March 18, 2023. Candidates can download the RSMSSB REET Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Also Read:

This year, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2023) main examination was conducted from February 25 to March 1, 2023. The morning shift was conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon. Meanwhile, the afternoon shift was held from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

You may like to read

RSSMB REET Answer Key 2023 Objections Date 

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key between March 20 to March 22, 2023. They need to pay Rs 100 as an objection fee per question.

RSSMB REET Answer Key 2023 – Direct Link

RSSMB REET Answer Key 2023 Notice PDF – Direct Link

REET Mains Exam 2023: How to Download REET Answer Key 2023 level 1, 2?

  • Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the “Latest News” link.
  • Depending upon the subject, click on the link that reads,” Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-2) 2022 : Primary Answer Key 144 Sindhi/Primary School Teacher (Level-1) 2022 : Primary Answer Key 136.”
  • Your RSMSSB REET 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a print for future reference.

UPPER PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER (GENERAL /SPECIAL EDUCATION) (LEVEL-2, CLASS 6 TO 8) DIRECT RECRUITMENT – 2022: Check Vacancy Details Here

Post NameDistrict / TehsilTotal Post
TEACHER LEVEL 2 (HINDI)All3176
TEACHER LEVEL 2 (PUNJABI)All272
TEACHER LEVEL 2 (SANSKRIT)All1808
TEACHER LEVEL 2 (URDU)All806
TEACHER LEVEL 2 (SOCIAL STUDIES)All4712
TEACHER LEVEL 2 (SINDHI)All9
TEACHER LEVEL 2 (ENGLISH)All8782
TEACHER LEVEL 2 (SCIENCE/ MATHS)All7435

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER (GENERAL /SPECIAL EDUCATION) (LEVEL-1, CLASS 1 TO 5) DIRECT RECRUITMENT – 2022 : Check Vacancy Details Here

Post NameDistrict / TehsilTotal Post
TEACHER LEVEL 1All21000

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 18, 2023 2:50 PM IST

Updated Date: March 18, 2023 3:20 PM IST

More Stories