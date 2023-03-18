Home

Education

REET Mains Answer Key 2023 Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link, Objection Window Closing Dates Here

REET Mains Answer Key 2023 Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link, Objection Window Closing Dates Here

RSSMB REET Answer Key 2023: Candidates can download the RSMSSB REET Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET Answer Key 2023 out.

RSSMB REET Answer Key 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board(RSMSSB) has released the answer key for the Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) examinations today, March 18, 2023. Candidates can download the RSMSSB REET Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2023) main examination was conducted from February 25 to March 1, 2023. The morning shift was conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon. Meanwhile, the afternoon shift was held from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

You may like to read

RSSMB REET Answer Key 2023 Objections Date

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key between March 20 to March 22, 2023. They need to pay Rs 100 as an objection fee per question.

RSSMB REET Answer Key 2023 – Direct Link

RSSMB REET Answer Key 2023 Notice PDF – Direct Link

REET Mains Exam 2023: How to Download REET Answer Key 2023 level 1, 2?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Latest News” link.

Depending upon the subject, click on the link that reads,” Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-2) 2022 : Primary Answer Key 144 Sindhi/ Primary School Teacher (Level-1) 2022 : Primary Answer Key 136.”

Your RSMSSB REET 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print for future reference.

UPPER PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER (GENERAL /SPECIAL EDUCATION) (LEVEL-2, CLASS 6 TO 8) DIRECT RECRUITMENT – 2022: Check Vacancy Details Here

Post Name District / Tehsil Total Post TEACHER LEVEL 2 (HINDI) All 3176 TEACHER LEVEL 2 (PUNJABI) All 272 TEACHER LEVEL 2 (SANSKRIT) All 1808 TEACHER LEVEL 2 (URDU) All 806 TEACHER LEVEL 2 (SOCIAL STUDIES) All 4712 TEACHER LEVEL 2 (SINDHI) All 9 TEACHER LEVEL 2 (ENGLISH) All 8782 TEACHER LEVEL 2 (SCIENCE/ MATHS) All 7435

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER (GENERAL /SPECIAL EDUCATION) (LEVEL-1, CLASS 1 TO 5) DIRECT RECRUITMENT – 2022 : Check Vacancy Details Here

Post Name District / Tehsil Total Post TEACHER LEVEL 1 All 21000

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.