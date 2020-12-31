New Delhi: Ahead of the reopening of the schools, the Karnataka government on Thursday said that the arrangements are in place and the teachers have already undergone RT-PCR Test and only 3-4 classes will be held per day. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: Bengaluru Apartment Complex Shut After 2 Test Positive For UK Variant

Giving further details, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that teachers above 55 years are advised to wear face shield to school. Also Read - Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election Results 2020: Counting of Vote Begins, Early Trends Shows BJP Leading in 3,422 Seats

Every arrangement is in place. Only 3-4 classes will be held in a day. Teachers have already undergone RT-PCR test & teachers above 55 years are advised to wear face shield: Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on reopening of school pic.twitter.com/g1hTtBUzMc Also Read - Schools Reopening: Normal Classes to Resume in This State From January 2021 | Check Details — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

“Every arrangement is in place. Only 3-4 classes will be held in a day. Teachers have already undergone RT-PCR test & teachers above 55 years are advised to wear face shield,” Suresh Kumar said.

Being closed for nearly 10 months, the schools in Karnataka will reopen from January 1 for classes 10 and 12. An announcement to this effect was made by State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that there is no need to panic as the new COVID-19 strain from the UK doesn’t have much effect in the state.

On December 19, the state education minister had said that class 10 and 12 students can be allowed to go their schools and colleges from January 1 amid COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Karnataka added 973 new coronavirus cases and seven related fatalities, taking the infection count to 9,18,544 and the toll to 12,081.

The day also saw 1,217 patients getting discharged after recovery and there are 11,610 active cases in the state.

The state’s cumulative COVID-19 tally stood at 9,18,544, which includes 12,081 deaths and 8,94,834 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

A total of 11,408 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals, while 202 are in Intensive Care Units. As many as 554 of the new cases were from Bengaluru Urban, which also accounted for five of the seven deaths.