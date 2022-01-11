RVUNL JE Result 2021: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited on Tuesday declared the RUVNL Results for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) Electrical on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the RUVNL JE Result from the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exam was held on December 11, 2021.Also Read - Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For PRT, Other Posts on apsbathinda.org | Apply Latest By Jan 23

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to download the RUVNL JE Result. Follow the steps given below.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the RUVNL JE Result