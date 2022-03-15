New Delhi: Sports Authority of India(SAI) Recruitment 2022: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Nutritionist. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 02 posts will be filled. Read below for eligibility, age limit, and other details.Also Read - Baroda UP Bank Recruitment 2022: Today Last Date to Apply For 250 Posts on barodaupbank.in

Important Dates for SAI Recruitment 2022

Last date to apply – March 29, 2022

Vacancy Details for SAI Recruitment 2022

Number of posts: 02

02 Name of the post: Assistant Nutritionist

Age Limit for SAI Recruitment 2022

Maximum age as on the last date of submission on application: 50 years

Eligibility Criteria for SAI Recruitment 2022

Masters in Foods & Nutritionist/ Home Science with specialization in Nutrition/ Sports Nutrition from recognized Indian University.

Experience: Minimum 2 (Two years in the relevant field). Preference will be given to candidates with experience of working with sports person.

Salary for SAI Recruitment 2022

Selected candidates will receive a monthly remuneration between Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000.

Selection Process for SAI Recruitment 2022

The candidates who fulfilled the eligibility criteria will be called for an interview at SAI Head Office at New Delhi through e-mail in 1:5 ratio based on the final marks secured in Masters in Foods & Nutritionist/ Home Science with specialization in Nutrition/ Sports Nutrition from recognized Indian University.

How to Apply?

The candidate has to apply only online through the link https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. For more details, click on the link given below.