SAIL Bhilai Steel Plant Recruitment 2019: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications for the posts of Operator cum Technicians (OCT), Attendant cum Technicians (ACT), Pharmacists, Fireman cum Fire Engine Drivers, Surveyors, Mining Mates, Mining Foremans, Sub Fire Station Officers and Nurses for recruitment into its Bhilai Steel Plant.

In total, there are 296 vacancies available for these posts. Note that the eligibility criteria of suitable candidates vary from post to post and they must have Engineering, Diploma, BSc, ITI certificates/degree to apply. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply online at sail.co.in.