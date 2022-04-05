SAIL Doctors Recruitment 2022: Steel Authority of India Limited, SAIL has issued a notification inviting applications from candidates to apply for Specialist and other posts. Those who are eligible and interested in the post can walk in for the interview on April 9, 2022. Candidates can check the official notification on SAIL website on sailcareers.com.Also Read - TPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Assistant Professor Posts at tpsc.tripura.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

It is important to note that only those Doctors who are registered with State Medical Council / Medical Council of India or having valid practitioner licence may apply.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned important details below:

Vacancy Details

Super Specialist (Cardiology): 1 Post

Specialists: 4 Posts

General Duty Medical Officer: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification

Selection process

The selection process comprises of only those candidates who are found eligible by the Document Verification Committee will be allowed to appear in the Interview.

For final selection, merit list will be prepared in descending order separately for each discipline & category on the basis of total marks obtained in the Interview.

Interview Details

The interview will be conducted on April 9, 2022 at 10 am. The venue is Human Resource Development Centre, (Near BSP Main Gate), Bhilai Steel Plant, Bhilai 490001. Candidates should come well prepared to stay during this period, as required.