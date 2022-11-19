SAIL Management Trainee Recruitment 2022: Apply For 245 MT Posts at sail.com. Check Last Date Here

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is hiring. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of SAIL at sail.com.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is hiring candidates for the posts of Management Trainees. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of SAIL at sail.com till November 23. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 245 vacant posts will be filled. Check important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

SAIL RECRUITMENT DATES HERE

Starting Date of Application: 03 November 2022

Last Date of Application: 23 November 2022

SAIL MANAGEMENT TRAINEES VACANCY

NAME OF THE POST AND NUMBER OF VACANCIES

Mechanical Engineering: 65 posts

Metallurgical Engineering: 52 posts

Electrical Engineering: 59 posts

Chemical Engineering: 14 posts

Civil Engineering: 16 posts

Mining Engineering: 26 posts

Instrumentation Engineering: 13 posts

SAIL MANAGEMENT TRAINEES UPPER AGE LIMIT

A candidate must not be above 28 years of age.

SAIL MANAGEMENT TRAINEES ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

SAIL Educational Qualifications: Degree in Engineering with 65% marks( average of all the semesters irrespective of the weightage given to any particular year by the Institute/ University) in any of the seven engineering disciplines of Mechanical, Metallurgy, Electrical, Chemical, Civil, Instrumentation and Mining.

SAIL MANAGEMENT TRAINEES SELECTION PROCEDURE

“SAIL will be recruiting Management Trainees (Technical) in the seven engineering disciplines as mentioned above by utilisation of GATE 2022 Scores, “reads the official notification. Check the detailed notification shared below.

HOW TO APPLY FOR SAIL MT POSTS?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of SAIL at sail.com. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

Visit the official website of the SAIL i.e. sail.co.in.

Look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Complete the application process step by step by filling required information, and uploading the documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form. and Take a printout of it for future reference.