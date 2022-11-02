SAIL Recruitment 2022: SAIL has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Management Trainees. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of SAIL at sail.com. The registration process will begin from tomorrow, November 03, 2022. The last date for the submission of the application form is November 23. A total of 245 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important details here.Also Read - IAF Recruitment 2022: Apply For Agniveervayu Posts From Nov 7 at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Deets Inside

SAIL RECRUITMENT 2022: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

Online application begins: November 03, 2022

Online application ends: November 23, 2022

SAIL MANAGEMENT TRAINEES VACANCY 2022

Mechanical Engineering: 65 posts

Metallurgical Engineering: 52 posts

Electrical Engineering: 59 posts

Chemical Engineering: 14 posts

Civil Engineering: 16 posts

Mining Engineering: 26 posts

Instrumentation Engineering: 13 posts

SAIL MANAGEMENT TRAINEES AGE LIMIT

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must not be between 28 years of age.

SAIL MANAGEMENT TRAINEES ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: CHECK EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS HERE

SAIL Educational Qualifications: Degree in Engineering with 65% marks( average of all the semesters irrespective of the weightage given to any particular year by the Institute/ University) in any of the seven engineering disciplines of Mechanical, Metallurgy, Electrical, Chemical, Civil, Instrumentation and Mining.

SAIL MANAGEMENT TRAINEES SELECTION PROCESS

To know more about the recruitment process, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification shared below:

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD SAIL MANAGEMENT TRAINEES RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION

HOW TO APPLY FOR SAIL MANAGEMENT TRAINEES JOBS?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of SAIL at sail.com. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.