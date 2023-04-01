SAIL Manager Recruitment 2023: Apply for 10 Posts at sail.co.in. Read Details Here
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Centre for Engineering & Technology (CET), Steel Authority of India Limited is hiring candidates for Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 10 vacant posts will be in the organisation. The last date to submit the application form is April 24, 2023. For more details, please go through this article.
SAIL Manager Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy, Other Details Here
Name of the post and number of vacancies here
- Manager (Coal, Coke & Chemical) (E-3): 1 post
- Manager (Civil & Structural) (E-3): 2 posts
- Manager (Process, Control & Automation) (E-3): 1 post
- Manager (Electrical) (E-3): 2 posts
- Manager (Mechanical/ U&S) (E-3): 2 posts
- Manager (Technology – Iron & Sinter/ Steel/ Rolling Mills) (E-3): 2 posts
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
Dates of Receipt of application through Post / Courier :
- Commencement of receiving application is 23/03/2023.
- Closing Date of receipt of application is 24/04/2023.
SAIL Manager Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
- Manager (Coal, Coke & Chemical) (E-3): B.E./B.Tech. (Full time) in Chemical Engineering discipline from Govt. recognized University/ Institute. (ii) The applicant should have experience in any Public Sector Undertaking/ Government Organisation/ Public Limited Company. (iii) Post Qualification experience of at least 07 (seven) years in executive cadre (after B.E./B.Tech.) in consultancy/ design & engineering / projects & construction/operation & maintenance in Steel Plant (Blast Furnace – Basic Oxygen Furnace Route)/Coke
Plant/Coal Chemical Plant for the following area: 1. By-product recovery type Coke Ovens/Coal Chemical Plant.
SAIL Manager Selection Process
Selection to the posts will be done through Written Test (Computer Based Test) or Interview or both. The same shall be intimated to the eligible candidates through Admit Card/Call Letter, Email/SMS and SAIL website. If Written Test (CBT) will be done, the Call letter will be available in SAIL website for downloading.
SAIL Manager Application Fee
- Application & Processing Fee (for General/OBC/EWS candidates): Rs.700/
- Processing Fee (for SC/ST/PWD/ESM Candidates): Rs 200
How to Apply?
Eligible and interested candidates should submit their duly filled-in application as per the prescribed APPLICATION
FORMAT given at ANNEXURE-I, neatly typed or printed in capital letter on plain paper of A4 size, furnishing details. The application format can also be downloaded from the Company’s website www.sail.co.in at the link “Careers” or www.sailcareers.com.
