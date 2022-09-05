SAIL Recruitment 2022: SAIL, a Maharatna Company, has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee(NAC). Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is September 15, 2022. A total of 146 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the recruitment process, please read below.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Answer Key to Release Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Key Details Here

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

The online application begins: August 25, 2022 The last date to submit the application form: September 15, 2022

SAIL Vacancy Details

Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee(NAC): 146 posts

SAIL Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee Eligibility Criteria

Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee(NAC): Matriculation and completion of apprenticeship training

of minimum one year duration in designated trade from an integrated steel plant and National Apprenticeship

Certificate (NAC) issued by National Council for Vocational Training.

SAIL Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee Selection Procedure

Eligible candidates for the above posts will be required to appear in Computer Based examination (which may be Computer Based).

The minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based examination will be determined based on 50 percentile score (for UR Category) and 40 percentile score (for SC/ ST/ OBC (NCL) & PWD candidates.

Candidates who qualify in the Compute Based examination will be called for Skill Test / Trade Test in the ratio of 1:3.

Skill Test / Trade Test will be only qualifying in nature and the final merit list of candidates who qualify the Skill Test / Trade Test will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Compute Based examination only. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Check Upper Age Limit

Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) (NAC): 28 Years

SAIL Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 200 as an application fee.

SC/ ST/ PwD/ ESM & Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. A processing fee of Rs 100 shall be payable by all the candidates irrespective of their category.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of sail.co.in. Candidates possessing the required qualification in their respective stream through Distance mode/ correspondence course/ off-campus are not eligible to apply. Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: NTA CUET UG Answer Key Likely Tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in